Occupied Donetsk region left without reserve water due to actions of Russian "administration" - CNS

Exclusive
07:53 AM • 54 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
06:29 AM • 4228 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 15519 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 25305 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 23533 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 33576 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37695 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51553 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76597 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51955 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 14456 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 11634 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 8320 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 10381 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 11536 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 57882 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 72402 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 60625 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 70126 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 94606 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 12912 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 30538 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 32468 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 37154 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 71737 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Shahed-136

Occupied Donetsk region left without reserve water due to actions of Russian "administration" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The occupied part of Donetsk region has lost its reserve water supply. The occupation authorities are draining water from barrels before the frosts, thus concealing the absence of solutions for stable water supply.

Occupied Donetsk region left without reserve water due to actions of Russian "administration" - CNS
Photo: Center for National Resistance

The temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region was left without reserve water. The Russian occupation "administration" has effectively left people without water - on the eve of frosts, water is drained from barrels under the pretext of "protecting infrastructure." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

At the same time, the occupiers are hiding the absence of any real solutions for stable water supply - instead, they officially promise "restoration after warming" and delivery by tankers.

In fact, according to the CNS, the amount of water delivered is critically small: it is taken apart in a few hours, after which people are again left without access to water. Residents are forced to accumulate water in any containers and save even on basic needs

- the message says.

As noted by the Center for National Resistance, this is not a temporary failure, but a consequence of destroyed infrastructure, lack of repairs, and the management failure of the occupation authorities. Formal "preventive measures" only deepen the humanitarian crisis.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians are cutting off water supply to homes they have called "ownerless." These are homes whose owners refused to accept Russian citizenship.

UNN also reported that the Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir in Donetsk region has critically shallowed due to the actions of the Russian occupiers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine