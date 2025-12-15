Photo: Center for National Resistance

The temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region was left without reserve water. The Russian occupation "administration" has effectively left people without water - on the eve of frosts, water is drained from barrels under the pretext of "protecting infrastructure." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

At the same time, the occupiers are hiding the absence of any real solutions for stable water supply - instead, they officially promise "restoration after warming" and delivery by tankers.

In fact, according to the CNS, the amount of water delivered is critically small: it is taken apart in a few hours, after which people are again left without access to water. Residents are forced to accumulate water in any containers and save even on basic needs - the message says.

As noted by the Center for National Resistance, this is not a temporary failure, but a consequence of destroyed infrastructure, lack of repairs, and the management failure of the occupation authorities. Formal "preventive measures" only deepen the humanitarian crisis.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians are cutting off water supply to homes they have called "ownerless." These are homes whose owners refused to accept Russian citizenship.

UNN also reported that the Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir in Donetsk region has critically shallowed due to the actions of the Russian occupiers.