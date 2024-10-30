Occupied Crimea's water reservoirs break an anti-record: critical situation for the first time in 43 years
Kyiv • UNN
The inflow of water into the reservoirs on the southern coast of Crimea has reached a historic low since 1981. Without precipitation, the guaranteed water supply will last only until April 2025.
The inflow of water in the reservoirs of the Southern coast of Crimea broke a 43-year old anti-record. According to the director of the Russian company Vodokanal of the Southern Coast of Crimea, Alexey Grigoriev, this situation has not happened since 1981, UNN reports.
"Since the beginning of the year, there have been virtually no inflows due to insufficient precipitation. This situation has not happened in 43 years of observations. Even during the 1994 drought, the drought situation in 2020-2021, inflows were higher than now," Grigoriev was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS.
In the temporarily occupied Tavriysk, water unfit for consumption is flowing from the taps20.10.24, 19:06 • 13672 views
According to the director, if there is no precipitation, the guaranteed volume of water in the reservoirs will be enough until April 1, 2025.
Add
The water reserves in the reservoirs of the annexed Crimea decreased by 11.3 million cubic meters in September. The problem of water shortage in Crimea continues to grow.