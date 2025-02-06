Occupation authorities restricted traffic on Crimean roads due to worsening weather
Three sections of roads in the temporarily occupied Crimea have been blocked due to bad weather. The restrictions will remain in place until the consequences of the deteriorating road situation are resolved, leaving more than 18,000 subscribers without electricity.
Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on roads in the temporarily occupied Crimea due to bad weather. This is reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.
Details
According to the newspaper, the Russian-established Ministry of Transportation of Crimea said that some sections of roads would be blocked:
Bilohirsk-Feodosia (from the village of Hrushivka to the town of Staryi Krym);
Alushta-Sudak-Feodosia (from Sudak to the turn to the village of Krasnokamyanka);
Hrusivka-Sudak (from the village of Perevalivka to the village of Lisove).
The restrictions were imposed for the period of eliminating the consequences of the deteriorating road situation.
Recall
Due to severe weather conditions in the temporarily occupied Crimea , more than 18 thousand subscribers were left without electricity.