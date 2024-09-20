Occupants struck 288 times in 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, the occupiers struck 288 times in 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy carried out six air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha and Kamianske.

The invaders also launched 110 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications, attacking Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Shcherbaki. In addition, 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka and Novoandriivka.

The largest number of attacks, 162, was recorded in Gulyaypole, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Preobrazhenka.

A total of 45 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

