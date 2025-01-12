Occupants strike at Kupyansk: one person killed

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 28640 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142148 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124501 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132342 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168158 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110156 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104378 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113919 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 82986 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127001 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125562 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 79473 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 94027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168158 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161820 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178981 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125562 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127001 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141830 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150850 views
Occupants strike at Kupyansk: one person killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29420 views

Enemy forces shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, killing a civilian. The prosecutor's office launched a war crime investigation, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

The occupiers have struck again in the Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on January 12, at about 17:55, the aggressor's terrorist forces shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, a civilian was killed and residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

Specialists of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region have launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person. The incident was classified under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers and prosecutors are currently working at the scene of the tragedy. Measures to document the crimes committed by the enemy military are underway.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the enemy has no important tactical successes in the Kupyansk direction

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked two people with a drone in Kupiansk09.09.24, 11:09 • 101419 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

