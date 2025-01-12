Occupants strike at Kupyansk: one person killed

The occupiers have struck again in the Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on January 12, at about 17:55, the aggressor's terrorist forces shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, a civilian was killed and residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

Specialists of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region have launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person. The incident was classified under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers and prosecutors are currently working at the scene of the tragedy. Measures to document the crimes committed by the enemy military are underway.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the enemy has no important tactical successes in the Kupyansk direction

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked two people with a drone in Kupiansk