Kharkiv region: Russians attacked two people with a drone in Kupiansk

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196129 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152349 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142643 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86480 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62385 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40766 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 69870 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 47178 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196129 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186048 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 3646 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149329 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148607 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152723 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143665 views
Kharkiv region: Russians attacked two people with a drone in Kupiansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101422 views

In Kupyansk, two men are wounded in an FPV drone attack. At night, Russia conducted airstrikes in Kharkiv and its suburbs, damaging buildings and infrastructure.

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, two civilians were injured in an enemy drone attack, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the investigation, on September 9, at about 8:00, the occupiers attacked the city of Kupyansk with an FPV drone. Two men aged 71 and 49 were injured. Medics provided assistance to the victims," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on social media.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on September 9, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs. In the Kyivskyi district of the city, private households, outbuildings, a garage, and a car were reportedly damaged. A fire broke out. Residential buildings were damaged in the village of Mala Danylivka, Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.

Russian armed forces shelled Kharkiv and the region at night, leaving 1 dead and 16 wounded, including a child09.09.24, 08:59 • 26542 views

"From the seized wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK," the prosecutor's office said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

