Kharkiv region: Russians attacked two people with a drone in Kupiansk

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, two civilians were injured in an enemy drone attack, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the investigation, on September 9, at about 8:00, the occupiers attacked the city of Kupyansk with an FPV drone. Two men aged 71 and 49 were injured. Medics provided assistance to the victims," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on social media.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on September 9, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs. In the Kyivskyi district of the city, private households, outbuildings, a garage, and a car were reportedly damaged. A fire broke out. Residential buildings were damaged in the village of Mala Danylivka, Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.

"From the seized wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK," the prosecutor's office said.