Russian armed forces shelled Kharkiv and the region at night, leaving 1 dead and 16 wounded, including a child

On the night of September 9, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, causing no casualties and damaging houses. As a result of enemy attacks yesterday, September 8, one woman was killed and 16 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and a 16-year-old teenager. This was announced on Monday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

03-01 September 9 Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. A garage and grass were burning as a result of the shelling. There was no information about the victims. A house was damaged - wrote Sinegubov.

He also said that in Kharkiv district, in the village of Florinka, the team went to check after the shelling. A hit to the ground was recorded. Four private houses were damaged.

At 06:45 a private house in Kupyansk was damaged as a result of shelling. The type of weapon is being established.

Sinegubov also spoke about the shelling by Russia over the past day:

09-40 Chuhuiv district, Malynivka TG, near Malynivka village, coniferous forest litter was burning on an approximate area of 9 hectares.

11-03 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Hrushivka village. The structural elements of the building were burning. A 16-year-old boy was injured.

12-56 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 56-year-old woman was injured, she was hospitalized in a medical institution.

14-05 Bohodukhiv district. Zolochivska TG, Berezivka village. Grass on the area of 3 hectares and forest litter on the area of 3 hectares were burning. A 59-year-old man was injured.

14-10 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Vysche Solone village. Grass and shrubs burned on an area of 1.5 hectares.

15-50 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv village. As a result of the shelling, a non-residential building on the area of 80 square meters burned.

At about 15-30 Kupyansk district, Kolodyazne village. A house burned down as a result of shelling (preliminary MLRS). There was no information about the victims.

17-20 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Dergachi. A house on the area of 100 square meters burned down as a result of the shelling by RSVF. 13 people were injured (including one child of 8 years old - acute stress reaction), 1 person died - a 76-year-old woman. 28 private houses, 4 garages, 5 cars were damaged.

19-48 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling one room in the apartment and the grass in the cemetery on the area of 1 hectare burned.

20-15 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the outbuildings were burning.

