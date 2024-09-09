Russian armed forces shelled Kharkiv and the region at night, leaving 1 dead and 16 wounded, including a child

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198051 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153368 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152785 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142889 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198170 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112423 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186898 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105089 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69090 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 38069 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 48950 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 77484 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 55426 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198176 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201824 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11015 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149801 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149049 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144062 views
Russian armed forces shelled Kharkiv and the region at night, leaving 1 dead and 16 wounded, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26543 views

Russia shells Kharkiv and the region, damaging houses. A woman was killed and 16 people, including a child, were injured over the day. The attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Dergachi and other settlements.

On the night of September 9, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, causing no casualties and damaging houses. As a result of enemy attacks yesterday, September 8, one woman was killed and 16 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and a 16-year-old teenager. This was announced on Monday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

03-01 September 9 Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. A garage and grass were burning as a result of the shelling. There was no information about the victims. A house was damaged

- wrote Sinegubov.

He also said that in Kharkiv district, in the village of Florinka, the team went to check after the shelling. A hit to the ground was recorded. Four private houses were damaged.

At 06:45 a private house in Kupyansk was damaged as a result of shelling. The type of weapon is being established.

Sinegubov also spoke about the shelling by Russia over the past day: 

  • 09-40 Chuhuiv district, Malynivka TG, near Malynivka village, coniferous forest litter was burning on an approximate area of 9 hectares.
  • 11-03 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Hrushivka village. The structural elements of the building were burning. A 16-year-old boy was injured.
  • 12-56 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 56-year-old woman was injured, she was hospitalized in a medical institution.
  • 14-05 Bohodukhiv district. Zolochivska TG, Berezivka village. Grass on the area of 3 hectares and forest litter on the area of 3 hectares were burning. A 59-year-old man was injured.  
  • 14-10 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Vysche Solone village. Grass and shrubs burned on an area of 1.5 hectares.
  • 15-50 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv village. As a result of the shelling, a non-residential building on the area of 80 square meters burned.
  • At about 15-30 Kupyansk district, Kolodyazne village. A house burned down as a result of shelling (preliminary MLRS). There was no information about the victims.
  • 17-20 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Dergachi. A house on the area of 100 square meters burned down as a result of the shelling by RSVF. 13 people were injured (including one child of 8 years old - acute stress reaction), 1 person died - a 76-year-old woman. 28 private houses, 4 garages, 5 cars were damaged.
  • 19-48  Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling one room in the apartment and the grass in the cemetery on the area of 1 hectare burned.
  • 20-15 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the outbuildings were burning.

Two enemy cruise missiles and a reconnaissance drone were shot down in Dnipro region09.09.24, 08:49 • 24243 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

