Russian armed forces shelled Kharkiv and the region at night, leaving 1 dead and 16 wounded, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
Russia shells Kharkiv and the region, damaging houses. A woman was killed and 16 people, including a child, were injured over the day. The attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Dergachi and other settlements.
On the night of September 9, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, causing no casualties and damaging houses. As a result of enemy attacks yesterday, September 8, one woman was killed and 16 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and a 16-year-old teenager. This was announced on Monday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
03-01 September 9 Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. A garage and grass were burning as a result of the shelling. There was no information about the victims. A house was damaged
He also said that in Kharkiv district, in the village of Florinka, the team went to check after the shelling. A hit to the ground was recorded. Four private houses were damaged.
At 06:45 a private house in Kupyansk was damaged as a result of shelling. The type of weapon is being established.
Sinegubov also spoke about the shelling by Russia over the past day:
- 09-40 Chuhuiv district, Malynivka TG, near Malynivka village, coniferous forest litter was burning on an approximate area of 9 hectares.
- 11-03 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Hrushivka village. The structural elements of the building were burning. A 16-year-old boy was injured.
- 12-56 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 56-year-old woman was injured, she was hospitalized in a medical institution.
- 14-05 Bohodukhiv district. Zolochivska TG, Berezivka village. Grass on the area of 3 hectares and forest litter on the area of 3 hectares were burning. A 59-year-old man was injured.
- 14-10 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Vysche Solone village. Grass and shrubs burned on an area of 1.5 hectares.
- 15-50 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv village. As a result of the shelling, a non-residential building on the area of 80 square meters burned.
- At about 15-30 Kupyansk district, Kolodyazne village. A house burned down as a result of shelling (preliminary MLRS). There was no information about the victims.
- 17-20 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Dergachi. A house on the area of 100 square meters burned down as a result of the shelling by RSVF. 13 people were injured (including one child of 8 years old - acute stress reaction), 1 person died - a 76-year-old woman. 28 private houses, 4 garages, 5 cars were damaged.
- 19-48 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling one room in the apartment and the grass in the cemetery on the area of 1 hectare burned.
- 20-15 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the outbuildings were burning.
