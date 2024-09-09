Two enemy cruise missiles and a reconnaissance drone were shot down in Dnipro region
Kyiv • UNN
Soldiers of the Vostok Air Command destroyed two cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovs'k region in the evening. In the morning, they also shot down a reconnaissance drone, said the head of the Dnipro RMA.
In the evening, fighters of the "East" air command destroyed 2 cruise missiles over the Dnipro region. In the morning, a reconnaissance drone was landed
