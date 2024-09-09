Two enemy cruise missiles and a reconnaissance drone were shot down in Dnipro region

Two enemy cruise missiles were shot down over Dnipro region in the evening, and a reconnaissance drone was also shot down in the morning, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said in Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

In the evening, fighters of the "East" air command destroyed 2 cruise missiles over the Dnipro region. In the morning, a reconnaissance drone was landed - Lysak wrote.

6 "Shaheds" and two missiles shot down over Ukraine at night