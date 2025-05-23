Occupants shot two prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk direction, a case has been opened
Kyiv • UNN
On May 22, 2025, in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers captured two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers and shot them with machine guns in a forest belt. An investigation into a war crime has been launched.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers captured two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers, after which they shot them in a forest belt with machine guns. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
In the morning of May 22, 2025, the occupiers stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Udachne, Pokrovsk district, where four Ukrainian servicemen were performing combat missions. During the attack, representatives of the aggressor state captured two unarmed defenders, after which they shot them in a forest belt with machine guns. The fate of other defenders is currently unknown
Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime.
Currently, urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the crime.
Addition
Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is investigating 75 criminal proceedings on the facts of the murder of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
CNN reported that intercepted radio conversations and drone recordings indicate that Russia is likely ordering its troops to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. Ukraine has stated that this is more than just barbaric war crimes. The Russians are showing that they are a bunch of sadists and degenerates.