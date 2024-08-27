Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 208 times: 3 killed, 5 wounded in shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124406 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211102 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160085 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156803 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105181 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 93046 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 67704 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104007 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100808 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 53710 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211093 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205180 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193072 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219622 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207453 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 30920 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 45844 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152206 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156187 views
Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 208 times: 3 killed, 5 wounded in shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28487 views

In Zaporizhzhia, 3 people died and 5 were injured as a result of hostile attacks. The occupiers fired 208 times at 14 settlements in the region, including missile and drone attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia, 3 people were killed and 5 injured as a result of terrorist aggression by enemy forces. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 26-27, Zaporizhzhia came under a powerful attack by the occupation forces. As a result of the night attack by Shahed drones, two people were killed and four others were injured of varying severity. In particular, an 86-year-old woman in serious condition due to burns of more than 54% of her body, a 59-year-old man in moderate condition, and two women, aged 30 and 56, with minor injuries are in the hospital.

In addition, during the day, the invaders fired 208 times at 14 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. A total of 6 rocket attacks were recorded on Novohupalivka and Mykolaiv-Pole. They also attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyno, Verkhnya Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne with 128 drones of various modifications.

Additionally, 5 MLRS attacks struck Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Artillery fired 69 times at the territory of Stepnohirsk, Orikhov, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were also 38 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. In addition, one civilian was killed and one was injured.

An explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia27.08.24, 02:16 • 27036 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

