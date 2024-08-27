Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 208 times: 3 killed, 5 wounded in shelling

In Zaporizhzhia, 3 people were killed and 5 injured as a result of terrorist aggression by enemy forces. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 26-27, Zaporizhzhia came under a powerful attack by the occupation forces. As a result of the night attack by Shahed drones, two people were killed and four others were injured of varying severity. In particular, an 86-year-old woman in serious condition due to burns of more than 54% of her body, a 59-year-old man in moderate condition, and two women, aged 30 and 56, with minor injuries are in the hospital.

In addition, during the day, the invaders fired 208 times at 14 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. A total of 6 rocket attacks were recorded on Novohupalivka and Mykolaiv-Pole. They also attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyno, Verkhnya Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne with 128 drones of various modifications.

Additionally, 5 MLRS attacks struck Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Artillery fired 69 times at the territory of Stepnohirsk, Orikhov, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were also 38 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. In addition, one civilian was killed and one was injured.

An explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia