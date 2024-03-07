Occupants shelled Kherson city center: 46-year-old woman injured

A woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson. According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the victim was taken to the hospital, UNN reports.

"A woman was injured in the Russian shelling of the central part of Kherson. A 46-year-old resident of Kherson came under enemy fire near her home," the statement said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical care.

