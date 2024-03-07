$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Occupants shelled Kherson city center: 46-year-old woman injured

A 46-year-old woman was wounded by Russian shelling in the central part of Kherson and hospitalized.

Occupants shelled Kherson city center: 46-year-old woman injured

A woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson. According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the victim was taken to the hospital, UNN reports.

"A woman was injured in the Russian shelling of the central part of Kherson. A 46-year-old resident of Kherson came under enemy fire near her home," the statement said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical care.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

