Russians shell Kherson in the morning: there is a casualty

The Russian army has been attacking Kherson since the morning, with one casualty reported, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Since early morning, Russian troops have been covering Kherson with fire. A 45-year-old man was injured. He is now in the hospital, doctors are examining and providing assistance to the victim - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, as a result of another shelling by the Russian Federation, a private house, garage premises and cars parked there were damaged.