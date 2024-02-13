Occupants shelled four communities in Sumy region overnight

The Russian army fired 10 times at four communities at night and in the morning on Tuesday, and 38 explosions were recorded on the border of Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 38 explosions from mortars and MLRS. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Hlukhivska community: the enemy fired from mortars (3 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions), the occupants dropped 3 mines. The enemy also fired from multiple rocket launchers (8 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling was recorded (9 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (13 explosions).

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's losses in personnel and equipment in Ukraine reached 397,080 people, 6,424 tanks and thousands of other combat vehicles.