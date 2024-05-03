ukenru
Occupants shelled 10 communities in Sumy region

Occupants shelled 10 communities in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21404 views

Russian occupants shelled 10 border settlements of Sumy region with various weapons, including rockets, mortars, artillery, tanks and drones, resulting in 120 explosions.

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 28 times from various types of weapons at the border communities of Sumy region, the regional military administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

120 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled.

In particular, in Esmanska community, launches of NAR missiles from an aircraft (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (19 explosions) were recorded.

Yunakivska (18 explosions) and Mykolaivska (3 explosions) communities came under mortar fire.

In Seredyna Budska community, the enemy fired from artillery (15 explosions), mortars (3 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community was under artillery fire (14 explosions).

In Bilopilska community, an FPV drone attack (5 explosions) and shelling with cannon artillery (4 explosions) were carried out.

In Khotynska community, there was shelling from a machine gun, mortar (6 explosions), tank (6 explosions) and the dropping of explosives from a UAV VOG (3 explosions).

The enemy fired at Shalyhynska community from Grad multiple rocket launchers (7 explosions) and cannon artillery (9 explosions).

The Miropilska (1 explosion) and Krasnopilska (1 explosion) communities were hit by FPV drones.

Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 40 explosions were heard03.05.24, 09:04 • 18604 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

