Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
February 7, 08:45 PM • 13818 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 24700 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 24804 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 30208 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 25865 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 26066 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 37075 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48460 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 44260 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32972 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
90%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Latvia on shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure: "This is terror to freeze people to death"PhotoFebruary 7, 08:58 PM • 10328 views
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026February 7, 09:21 PM • 13324 views
Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed uponPhotoFebruary 7, 09:42 PM • 11715 views
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideoFebruary 7, 10:34 PM • 11449 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 16453 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 32418 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 53617 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 47725 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 49310 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 63245 views
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mike Pompeo
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Vienna
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 17459 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 31642 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 33694 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 42570 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 45622 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Florists advise choosing a bouquet not only for its beauty but also for its meaning, as flowers can convey more about feelings than a gift. UNN has compiled the meanings of the most popular flowers for Valentine's Day.

Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, it is customary to surprise your loved ones with unusual and romantic gifts, but it is worth remembering that flowers are not just an obligatory attribute, they can tell more about feelings than a gift. 

Classic roses or a bunch of tulips? Floral symbolism has been formed for centuries. Modern florists advise choosing a bouquet not only for its beauty but also for its meaning. UNN has collected the meanings of the most popular flowers. 

On holidays, flower shops have the most diverse assortment. It is incredibly difficult to settle on something specific. If you do not know your beloved's favorite flowers and what colors she likes, let's understand the symbolism.  

Classic roses 

A bouquet of red roses is a classic in the world of flowers. They are the most popular on Valentine's Day, and it's no wonder, because they symbolize love, passion, and desire. 

White roses symbolize purity, sincerity, tenderness, and spiritual love, ideally suited for those who do not want to give classic red roses but are afraid of making a mistake. 

However, yellow roses are best avoided on February 14, as they symbolize friendship. 

Tulips 

These flowers are the main competitors of roses, florists say. Red tulips convey strong feelings, while white ones convey purity of intentions and respect.

Delicate peonies

Bouquets of delicate peonies are ideal for this special day, as they symbolize tenderness, feminine beauty, and even a happy marriage. Some even call the peony the "queen" of flowers. 

Original lilies

Lilies are incredibly beautiful and fragrant flowers, but for some reason, they are not a frequent choice for men. Lilies symbolize grandeur, nobility, and tenderness, which will definitely show your beloved that she is special. 

Airy gypsophila

Gypsophila is most often used as an addition to other flowers, and despite its beautiful meaning - eternal love, sincerity, and innocence - men often give bouquets with them incorrectly. A common mistake is the contrast of colors; a better option would be to make a bouquet in one shade. We also advise not to combine gypsophila and roses, as this is no longer in trend. 

Lush hydrangeas

It's no secret that girls love lush and large bouquets - hydrangeas are an ideal option, they mean gratitude, elegance, and spiritual warmth. Therefore, hydrangeas will be an ideal option

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyLife hackPublications
Trend
Marriage