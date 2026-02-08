Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, it is customary to surprise your loved ones with unusual and romantic gifts, but it is worth remembering that flowers are not just an obligatory attribute, they can tell more about feelings than a gift.

Classic roses or a bunch of tulips? Floral symbolism has been formed for centuries. Modern florists advise choosing a bouquet not only for its beauty but also for its meaning. UNN has collected the meanings of the most popular flowers.

On holidays, flower shops have the most diverse assortment. It is incredibly difficult to settle on something specific. If you do not know your beloved's favorite flowers and what colors she likes, let's understand the symbolism.

Classic roses

A bouquet of red roses is a classic in the world of flowers. They are the most popular on Valentine's Day, and it's no wonder, because they symbolize love, passion, and desire.

White roses symbolize purity, sincerity, tenderness, and spiritual love, ideally suited for those who do not want to give classic red roses but are afraid of making a mistake.

However, yellow roses are best avoided on February 14, as they symbolize friendship.

Tulips

These flowers are the main competitors of roses, florists say. Red tulips convey strong feelings, while white ones convey purity of intentions and respect.

Delicate peonies

Bouquets of delicate peonies are ideal for this special day, as they symbolize tenderness, feminine beauty, and even a happy marriage. Some even call the peony the "queen" of flowers.

Original lilies

Lilies are incredibly beautiful and fragrant flowers, but for some reason, they are not a frequent choice for men. Lilies symbolize grandeur, nobility, and tenderness, which will definitely show your beloved that she is special.

Airy gypsophila

Gypsophila is most often used as an addition to other flowers, and despite its beautiful meaning - eternal love, sincerity, and innocence - men often give bouquets with them incorrectly. A common mistake is the contrast of colors; a better option would be to make a bouquet in one shade. We also advise not to combine gypsophila and roses, as this is no longer in trend.

Lush hydrangeas

It's no secret that girls love lush and large bouquets - hydrangeas are an ideal option, they mean gratitude, elegance, and spiritual warmth. Therefore, hydrangeas will be an ideal option