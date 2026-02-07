Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas

$43.140.03
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
February 6, 04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
February 6, 04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
February 6, 02:41 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 09:41 AM
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Explosion at a motor transport enterprise in Lviv region: identities of the deceased and injured established, proceedings initiated
February 6, 09:12 PM
Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sources
February 6, 09:59 PM
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVA
February 6, 10:31 PM
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing Russia
February 7, 12:38 AM
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation
04:30 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM
February 6, 02:41 PM • 30299 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM
February 6, 11:00 AM • 32202 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
February 5, 08:38 PM
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

UNN offers ideas for original Valentine's Day gifts to avoid banalities.

Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas

Valentine's Day is another opportunity to remind your loved one of your feelings. However, every year it becomes increasingly difficult to find a gift that won't look like a formality, such as a teddy bear or a standard set of socks. That's why it's worth betting on original ideas, a personal approach, and emotions that last, and UNN will tell you more about gifts without banalities.

Original gift ideas for her

Women appreciate gifts that show attention to detail and understanding of their desires, so instead of standard options, you can choose something more personal and unusual.

Jewelry constellation map. A piece of jewelry engraved with the location of the stars on the day you met or had your first kiss is a symbolic and very romantic gift.

Hand casting kit. This is not just a souvenir, but a shared experience. Such a 3D sculpture becomes a unique symbol of intimacy and connection between you.

Master class by interest. Calligraphy, floristry, vocals, or playing the guitar, a gift that gives new emotions and the opportunity to fulfill a long-held dream.

New generation beauty gadgets. A smart mirror, a styler, or an ultrasonic device for skin care combine practicality and modern technology.

Unusual date. For example, dinner in the dark at a specialized restaurant. This format sharpens the senses and allows you to experience communication in a new way.

Original gift ideas for him

Men usually appreciate functionality, quality, and the opportunity to get vivid impressions. When choosing a gift, it is worth considering his character and way of resting.

Portable projector. Allows you to set up a home theater anywhere.

Complex model assembly kit. A wooden mechanical clock, a car model, or a miniature engine will be an ideal option for those who love challenges and detailing.

Extreme experiences. A flight in a wind tunnel, a buggy ride, or a piloting lesson. Such a gift will evoke many emotions due to adrenaline, and therefore will be remembered for a long time.

Leather accessories with engraving. A wallet, belt, or handmade case with initials or a hidden inscription.

Smart heated mug. A practical gadget that maintains the temperature of the drink. Especially convenient for those who work at a computer.

Valentine's Day gifts for couples 

On Valentine's Day, you can also give joint, paired gifts that will bring you closer and give you shared positive emotions.

Board games for couples. For example, a question-and-answer game for lovers is literally designed to bring you closer and share new facts about each other, your feelings, etc. By the way, there are also spicy versions of board games that can also be an interesting pastime for both.

Joint photo shoot. Photography is always a good idea. In warm, professional photos with your loved one, sincere emotions and glances, you can capture your love for a long time.

New experience. In this world, there are many interesting activities that you could do together and for the first time. Find out what you would like to do that you haven't dared to do before, or didn't have the time/money/opportunity, etc.? Perhaps it's a knife-throwing master class, or playing drums, or even skateboarding - the first experience is always special, and it also brings people closer.

Family Look. Paired embroidered shirts, kigurumi, costumes, or just accessories - will create visual confirmation that you are indeed one team.

Romantic dinner. An immortal classic. A delicious dinner, candles, flowers, and romantic music will always help make the evening wonderful for any couple.

Handmade gifts

A good gift doesn't always require money. The main thing is attention and effort for your loved one. 

100 reasons why I love you. To make such a gift, you need to cut 100 small pieces of paper, and on each, write a reason why you love your significant other or compliments. Fold each piece of paper and put it in a jar.

Wish coupon book. Make your own book of wishes, for example, it could be a coupon for a massage or breakfast in bed, etc. And your partner can use the coupon once at any time.

Collage. If possible, print out the best joint photos on paper, or make a digital collage.

Handmade card. An original card made by hand is valued much more than a purchased one.

Creative gift. Write a poem, a song, draw a portrait, or edit a video of your shared moments.

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world
14.02.25, 06:03

Alla Kiosak

