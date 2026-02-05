Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros

The French fashion house Louis Vuitton has surprised connoisseurs of luxury accessories with an unusual item — a mechanical desk clock in the shape of a vintage delivery truck. The new product, called "Camionnette Edition Limitée," was created as an artistic reinterpretation of the vehicles that transported the brand's signature trunks across France in the 1920s. This was reported by UNN with reference to Carscoops.

The clock was crafted by the La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton manufacture in collaboration with the Swiss manufacturer L’Epée 1839. The model's design is inspired by early 20th-century vans, particularly the style of the Citroën B10, which once became a symbol of the fashion house's logistics.

The cost of the limited edition is striking — 650,000 euros, exceeding the price of many modern supercars. The total circulation is only 15 copies. Such a price is explained by the complexity of execution and expensive materials: the clock's case is gilded and hand-decorated with 1,695 diamonds totaling 41.44 carats. The decor is complemented by sapphires, and the key accent is the signature LV Monogram diamond weighing 0.51 carats. The clock weighs 7 kg.

The Camionnette mechanism is no less impressive. Inside, a manual caliber MV.7417/101 is installed, with a power reserve of up to eight days. Time is displayed using rotating cylinders, and winding is done with a special key stored in a miniature Louis Vuitton luggage trunk made of signature canvas, wood, and brass.

In addition to the limited edition, the brand also offers a more affordable version of the clock — for 68,000 euros. It features an aluminum and steel case, made in traditional Louis Vuitton colors, and retains key mechanical characteristics.

The new product has become another example of how the fashion house combines jewelry art, watchmaking mechanics, and its own history of travel.