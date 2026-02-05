$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros

Louis Vuitton has released a limited-edition mechanical desk clock in the shape of a vintage truck. Its price is 650,000 euros due to gilding, 1695 diamonds, and sapphires.

Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros

The French fashion house Louis Vuitton has surprised connoisseurs of luxury accessories with an unusual item — a mechanical desk clock in the shape of a vintage delivery truck. The new product, called "Camionnette Edition Limitée," was created as an artistic reinterpretation of the vehicles that transported the brand's signature trunks across France in the 1920s. This was reported by UNN with reference to Carscoops.

The clock was crafted by the La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton manufacture in collaboration with the Swiss manufacturer L’Epée 1839. The model's design is inspired by early 20th-century vans, particularly the style of the Citroën B10, which once became a symbol of the fashion house's logistics.

Rihanna lost $36 million due to a failed fashion project with Louis Vuitton22.10.25, 16:05 • 6961 view

The cost of the limited edition is striking — 650,000 euros, exceeding the price of many modern supercars. The total circulation is only 15 copies. Such a price is explained by the complexity of execution and expensive materials: the clock's case is gilded and hand-decorated with 1,695 diamonds totaling 41.44 carats. The decor is complemented by sapphires, and the key accent is the signature LV Monogram diamond weighing 0.51 carats. The clock weighs 7 kg.

Louis Vuitton unveiled a case for the Ballon d'Or22.09.25, 19:48 • 4635 views

The Camionnette mechanism is no less impressive. Inside, a manual caliber MV.7417/101 is installed, with a power reserve of up to eight days. Time is displayed using rotating cylinders, and winding is done with a special key stored in a miniature Louis Vuitton luggage trunk made of signature canvas, wood, and brass.

Louis Vuitton Raises Prices on Bags in the US Due to Trump Tariffs24.04.25, 19:25 • 9645 views

In addition to the limited edition, the brand also offers a more affordable version of the clock — for 68,000 euros. It features an aluminum and steel case, made in traditional Louis Vuitton colors, and retains key mechanical characteristics.

The new product has become another example of how the fashion house combines jewelry art, watchmaking mechanics, and its own history of travel.

