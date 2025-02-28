Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

On February 27, late in the evening, several unmanned aerial vehicles that attacked the regional center crashed in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, 2 people were injured in the incident. In addition, significant damage was recorded in the form of broken windows and damaged roofs of residential buildings.

Immediately after the attack, rescue and emergency services arrived at the scene. It was decided to evacuate 40 people from the affected areas. All of them were moved to safe places.

The details and extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

Local authorities are urging residents to strictly follow safety measures and not to ignore air raid warnings.

