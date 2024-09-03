Occupants set up underwater barriers to protect Kerch bridge

To protect the Kerch Bridge, Russian occupants began to sink barrier structures in the sea near it. This was reported by Crimean Wind, according to UNN.

Details



Reportedly, the occupiers collect huge metal "ruffs" on the shore, then take them out to sea on barges and lower them to the bottom of the strait at a distance of several hundred meters from the bridge using a floating crane.

There are also rows of conventional boom barriers and barge barriers along the Kerch Bridge

