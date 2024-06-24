Budanov: ATACMS missiles can destroy Kerch Bridge

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99030 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187874 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232372 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142720 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368712 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181672 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88879 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99030 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97604 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117094 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3462 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11290 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12957 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17028 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 38014 views
Budanov: ATACMS missiles can destroy Kerch Bridge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107092 views

Budanov announced the possibility of destroying the Kerch Bridge with ATACMS missiles.

Budanov: ATACMS missiles can destroy Kerch Bridge

Budanov announced the possibility of destroying the Kerch Bridge with ATACMS missiles. This is reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, expressed confidence that the Crimean Peninsula can be cut off from supplies from the russian federation, and later liberated from occupation.

According to him, this is possible thanks to the use of Ukrainian Hur Magura drones, which have already managed to launch serious strikes on Russian ships that were in Crimea.

They are already trapped near the port of Novorossiysk. We just need to make sure that all the remnants of the fleet are pushed into the territory. There are no warships left in the Black Sea for a long time

- declared Kirill Budanov.

The next step he determined was to stop supplies for Russian troops in Crimea via the Kerch Bridge.

Budanov claims that the long-range ATACMS missiles that the United States recently delivered to Ukraine have sufficient power to carry out this mission.

Those who claim that ATACMS can't handle this task are wrong. The only question is their number, but in principle, these missiles will allow us to destroy the bridge

- noted Kirill Budanov.

Budanov on the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine: There will be no Armageddon, but the situation is quite complicated23.06.24, 20:54 • 83924 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
