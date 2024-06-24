Budanov: ATACMS missiles can destroy Kerch Bridge

Budanov announced the possibility of destroying the Kerch Bridge with ATACMS missiles. This is reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, expressed confidence that the Crimean Peninsula can be cut off from supplies from the russian federation, and later liberated from occupation.

According to him, this is possible thanks to the use of Ukrainian Hur Magura drones, which have already managed to launch serious strikes on Russian ships that were in Crimea.

They are already trapped near the port of Novorossiysk. We just need to make sure that all the remnants of the fleet are pushed into the territory. There are no warships left in the Black Sea for a long time - declared Kirill Budanov.

The next step he determined was to stop supplies for Russian troops in Crimea via the Kerch Bridge.

Budanov claims that the long-range ATACMS missiles that the United States recently delivered to Ukraine have sufficient power to carry out this mission.

Those who claim that ATACMS can't handle this task are wrong. The only question is their number, but in principle, these missiles will allow us to destroy the bridge - noted Kirill Budanov.

