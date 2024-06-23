Budanov on the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine: There will be no Armageddon, but the situation is quite complicated

The chiefs of the GUR MOU Kirill Budanov commented on the situation at the front and the containment of the offensive of Russian troops in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer stated that there would be no Armageddon, but the situation is quite difficult, writes UNN.

When asked by a journalist whether Ukrainian troops will be able to stop the current Russian offensive in the east, where Moscow is seeking small but stable territorial gains, Budanov answered bluntly:

The good news is that no Armageddon is going to happen.The bad news is that the situation is quite complicated. It will be like this for at least another month, and it won't get any easier.

Moscow is expected to strike Ukraine with all its might ahead of the 75th anniversary of the NATO summit in mid-July in Washington and before the United States delivers even more artillery shells and other critical supplies that have been delayed due to a lengthy decision by the US Congress.

Since the beginning of the war, the Kremlin has been trying to take control of the entire eastern region of Donbass.

"We will do everything possible to prevent them and minimize Russian successes," Budanov said.

Budanov sees no point in peace talks with the Russian Federation – Ukraine's goal is complete de-occupation of territories - "We have no other choice but to return what was occupied. Otherwise, the state of war will continue forever.