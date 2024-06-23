Budanov on the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine: There will be no Armageddon, but the situation is quite complicated

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99030 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187874 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232372 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142720 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368712 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181672 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88888 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83542 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99041 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97614 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117105 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3462 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11290 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12957 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17028 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 38014 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Budanov on the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine: There will be no Armageddon, but the situation is quite complicated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 83924 views

The situation at the front is quite difficult and will remain difficult for at least another month

Budanov on the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine: There will be no Armageddon, but the situation is quite complicated

The chiefs of the GUR MOU Kirill Budanov commented on the situation at the front and the containment of the offensive of Russian troops in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer stated that there would be no Armageddon, but the situation is quite difficult, writes UNN.

When asked by a journalist whether Ukrainian troops will be able to stop the current Russian offensive in the east, where Moscow is seeking small but stable territorial gains, Budanov answered bluntly:

The good news is that no Armageddon is going to happen.The bad news is that the situation is quite complicated. It will be like this for at least another month, and it won't get any easier.

The US permission to strike Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation thwarted a larger offensive on the Kharkiv region - Associated Press23.06.2024, 20:02 • 95776 views

Moscow is expected to strike Ukraine with all its might ahead of the 75th anniversary of the NATO summit in mid-July in Washington and before the United States delivers even more artillery shells and other critical supplies that have been delayed due to a lengthy decision by the US Congress.

Since the beginning of the war, the Kremlin has been trying to take control of the entire eastern region of Donbass.

Budanov confirms drone attack on Morozovsk airfield in rf - The War Zone15.06.2024, 12:30 • 102209 views

"We will do everything possible to prevent them and minimize Russian successes," Budanov said.

Budanov sees no point in peace talks with the Russian Federation – Ukraine's goal is complete de-occupation of territories - "We have no other choice but to return what was occupied. Otherwise, the state of war will continue forever.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31