Before the United States allowed Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, at least 90 thousand Russian troops were preparing for a new offensive in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to the first Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk, reports UNN.

According to AP, a few weeks after the decision was made to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons for limited strikes on Russian territory, Ukraine has achieved some success in deterring a new enemy offensive along the northeastern front.

Journalists emphasize that the deterioration of the situation at the front forced the United States to allow Ukraine to use artillery and missile systems supplied by partners to protect Kharkov, striking at border areas where Kremlin troops gather and carry out attacks.

Stoltenberg commented on the russian offensive in Kharkiv region

"First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk told the Associated Press that at least 90,000 Russian troops deep in Russian territory were preparing for a new offensive," AP writes.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian brigades fighting in the Kharkiv direction told the AP that within a few hours after receiving permission from the United States, the work of HIMARS missile systems began on the territory of Russia.

"HIMARS have not subsided all day. From the first days, the Ukrainian forces managed to destroy entire columns of troops along the border, waiting for the order to enter Ukraine," the commander of the artillery unit with the call sign "Hephaestus" said in a conversation with AP.

Previously, the Ukrainian military could not attack targets on Russian territory, since the Russians kept all ammunition depots and other resources 20 km further than Ukrainian weapons could reach.

According to AR, after the authorization for strikes, the dynamics on the northeastern front changed almost immediately, and the Ukrainian troops managed to stabilize the situation there. However, the Ukrainian military and officials insist on obtaining US permission for strikes using ATACMS over a distance of more than 100 kilometers against specific targets.

the Russian Defense Ministry said that it shot down 4 ATACMS missiles in Crimea