The US permission to strike Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation thwarted a larger offensive on the Kharkiv region - Associated Press

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5244 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 99139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125406 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192375 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235535 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144668 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369550 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181993 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149685 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 99139 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 91731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109802 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 105501 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125406 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3074 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6268 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12587 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14148 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18057 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The US permission to strike Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation thwarted a larger offensive on the Kharkiv region - Associated Press

Kyiv • UNN

 • 95776 views

At least 90,000 Russian troops were preparing for a new offensive in the Kharkiv region

The US permission to strike Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation thwarted a larger offensive on the Kharkiv region - Associated Press

Before the United States allowed Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, at least 90 thousand Russian troops were preparing for a new offensive in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to the first Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk, reports UNN.

According to AP, a few weeks after the decision was made to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons for limited strikes on Russian territory, Ukraine has achieved some success in deterring a new enemy offensive along the northeastern front.

Journalists emphasize that the deterioration of the situation at the front forced the United States to allow Ukraine to use artillery and missile systems supplied by partners to protect Kharkov, striking at border areas where Kremlin troops gather and carry out attacks.

Stoltenberg commented on the russian offensive in Kharkiv region01.06.2024, 13:33

"First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk told the Associated Press that at least 90,000 Russian troops deep in Russian territory were preparing for a new offensive," AP writes.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian brigades fighting in the Kharkiv direction told the AP that within a few hours after receiving permission from the United States, the work of HIMARS missile systems began on the territory of Russia.

"HIMARS have not subsided all day. From the first days, the Ukrainian forces managed to destroy entire columns of troops along the border, waiting for the order to enter Ukraine," the commander of the artillery unit with the call sign "Hephaestus" said in a conversation with AP.

Previously, the Ukrainian military could not attack targets on Russian territory, since the Russians kept all ammunition depots and other resources 20 km further than Ukrainian weapons could reach.

According to AR, after the authorization for strikes, the dynamics on the northeastern front changed almost immediately, and the Ukrainian troops managed to stabilize the situation there. However, the Ukrainian military and officials insist on obtaining US permission for strikes using ATACMS over a distance of more than 100 kilometers against specific targets.

the Russian Defense Ministry said that it shot down 4 ATACMS missiles in Crimea23.06.2024, 15:54

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
