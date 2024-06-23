the Russian Defense Ministry said that it shot down 4 ATACMS missiles in Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the alleged downing of four ATACMS missiles over Crimea, writes UNN.

"During the repelling of a terrorist attack by the air defense forces on duty, four American ATACMS missiles were shot down," the Russians said.

According to them, due to the action of air defense systems, one of the missiles changed its flight path and was destroyed in the air over the city. As a result, more than 20 civilians, including children, were injured by falling fragments of cluster munitions.

Recall

After a series of explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a fire broke out in a residential development in the village of Uchkuyevka, located on the Sea coast near Sevastopol. The occupation authorities of Crimea reported three dead and about a hundred injured.