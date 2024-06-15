ukenru
Budanov confirms drone attack on Morozovsk airfield in rf - The War Zone

Budanov confirms drone attack on Morozovsk airfield in rf - The War Zone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102189 views

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kirill Budanov, Ukraine used at least 70 drones to strike the Russian airfield in Morozovsk.

Ukrainian defense and intelligence units used at least 70 drones to strike the airfield in Morozovsk in the Rostov region of rf. This was reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov The War Zone, reports UNN.

According to The War Zone portal, the Telegram channel "Two Russian Majors" claims that no aircraft were damaged. Telegram channel "Russian Kremlin snuffbox" claims that although most of the drones were shot down before reaching their target, some managed to get through, killing six pilots and injuring 10 other servicemen.

Meanwhile, Budanov told The War Zone that battle damage assessment is ongoing.

"We are waiting for information" on whether any planes were destroyed or damaged," Budanov said.

Budanov said the operation was launched from inside Ukraine, adding that at least 70, maybe more, Ukrainian Dragon and Splash drones struck the airfield.

The War Zone notes that these numbers are consistent with what the Telegram channel Two Russian Majors reported on Friday. "Two Majors" complained that the attack exposed serious vulnerabilities in Russia's drone air defense system.

As The War Zone reported at the time, Ukrainian officials said that the strike had destroyed at least six military aircraft and destroyed and seriously damaged eight others. Kiev also claimed that 20 Russian servicemen at the base had been killed or wounded. 

Planet Lab's high-resolution images, which The War Zone received the next day, reportedly showed no major damage to Morozovsk.

"The day before the attack, 29 aircraft were visible in parking lots throughout the facility. We can count the same number of aircraft in the images obtained from Planet Labs and taken today, with no major damage visible to them or the base infrastructure," The War Zone noted at the time.

This time, Ukrainian officials have not yet made such bold statements. However, the base will be attacked again, Budanov promised.

"Yes," he said briefly when asked if Ukrainian forces were planning another air attack on the airfield.

On the night of June 14, 2024, eyewitnesses reported on social media about explosions near an airfield in Morozovsk, in the Rostov region of rf.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarKyiv
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

