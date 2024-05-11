russian troops refuse to attack Kharkiv. This is reported by ATES, reports UNN.

Details

According to an agent's report from ATES, some soldiers from the 44th Army Corps of the russian Armed Forces refused to follow orders to attack the Kharkiv region.

The military, who have first-hand experience with Ukrainian forces, are aware of the dangers that await them on the Ukrainian front. It is noted that they have witnessed unsuccessful attempts at reconnaissance operations and are convinced of the qualitative strengthening of Ukrainian defense positions near the border.

According to an ATES agent, when their unit received an order to attack and new markings on their equipment, some of the soldiers refused to comply with this order. It is emphasized that none of them is ready to take the risk of a military operation.

