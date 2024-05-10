Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80347 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107184 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150050 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174148 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165406 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148333 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35383 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 45032 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39093 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63393 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57433 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225919 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237721 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224529 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80304 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63380 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112912 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113812 views
Actual
Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff

Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33025 views

Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in several areas, including Kharkiv region, inflicting losses on Russian troops and equipment as a result of air strikes and artillery shelling.

On May 10, 91 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Russian occupation forces conducted several assaults in Kharkiv region and actively attacked in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors.  This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 92 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas

- said the General Staff.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. 

"The border is a gray area": Syniehubov explains whether Russian troops can enter Kharkiv region10.05.24, 15:29 • 27083 views

In the Northern sector, the enemy is increasing its military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. 

In the Slobozhansky sector, the enemy carried out 5 attacks in the areas of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Gatyshche in Kharkiv region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lukyantsi, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Liptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovyi Bor, Ukrainske in the Kharkiv region. 

In the Kupyansk sector , our troops repelled 10 attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of air power, tried to improve the tactical situation. 

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Torske, Donetsk region. 

In the Avdiivka sector , our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to push our units out of their positions.

Land Forces Commander warns that a critical phase of the war will begin in the next two months10.05.24, 16:14 • 24359 views

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodke in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 3 times. 

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 8 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. 

In the Kherson sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions over the last day. About 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krynky, Tyahynyka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 radar station and 17 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarizes.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine has successfully repelled a new wave of Russian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv sector with artillery fire after preparing for an offensive.

The final stage of pilot training on F-16: the Air Force revealed details10.05.24, 09:42 • 40722 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising