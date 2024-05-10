Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff

On May 10, 91 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Russian occupation forces conducted several assaults in Kharkiv region and actively attacked in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 92 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas - said the General Staff.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Northern sector, the enemy is increasing its military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky sector, the enemy carried out 5 attacks in the areas of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Gatyshche in Kharkiv region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lukyantsi, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Liptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovyi Bor, Ukrainske in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector , our troops repelled 10 attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of air power, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector , our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to push our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodke in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 3 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 8 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions over the last day. About 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krynky, Tyahynyka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 radar station and 17 areas of concentration of enemy personnel - the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarizes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine has successfully repelled a new wave of Russian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv sector with artillery fire after preparing for an offensive.

