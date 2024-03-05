Occupants keep trying to succeed in Bilohorivka in Luhansk region - RMA

Russian occupants continue to try to succeed in Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, but they fail, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The invaders keep trying to succeed in Bilohorivka. However, they fail. Enemy attacks took place there yesterday, supported by Russian aviation - this settlement was hit from the sky. As well as Tverdokhlibove and Novoyehorivka - the occupiers' bombers were active along the entire front line. As well as artillery with mortar crews. In the last day, 178 attacks were made, 597 shells were used. There were hits in the vicinity of Makiivka - Lysogor informed on Telegram.

Details

According to him, on February 17, members of the so-called "election commissions" began door-to-door campaigning in the occupied territories. "They had a number of tasks outlined by the election committee to further achieve a high turnout. In particular, to offer residents up to five thousand rubles for agreeing to cast their vote, regardless of the presence of a Russian passport. So, according to preliminary estimates, more than 84% of the surveyed population of the "lPR" seemed to agree to come to the polls," said Lisogor.

In Alchevsk, according to Lisogor, Russians inspect schools and dismiss principals. "The main criterion is the level of propaganda in the classroom, the so-called "conversations about important things". The occupiers see children's lack of awareness of the war and inattention to the state symbols of the Russian Federation. For example, one of the new directors was brought from the territory of Russia," he said.

