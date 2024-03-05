$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17188 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 55527 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 211117 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176433 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221418 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249327 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155140 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371642 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Occupants keep trying to succeed in Bilohorivka in Luhansk region - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43684 views

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration said that Russian troops failed to succeed in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, despite assaults supported by Russian aircraft.

Occupants keep trying to succeed in Bilohorivka in Luhansk region - RMA

Russian occupants continue to try to succeed in Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, but they fail, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The invaders keep trying to succeed in Bilohorivka. However, they fail. Enemy attacks took place there yesterday, supported by Russian aviation - this settlement was hit from the sky. As well as Tverdokhlibove and Novoyehorivka - the occupiers' bombers were active along the entire front line. As well as artillery with mortar crews. In the last day, 178 attacks were made, 597 shells were used. There were hits in the vicinity of Makiivka

- Lysogor informed on Telegram.

Details

According to him, on February 17, members of the so-called "election commissions" began door-to-door campaigning in the occupied territories. "They had a number of tasks outlined by the election committee to further achieve a high turnout. In particular, to offer residents up to five thousand rubles for agreeing to cast their vote, regardless of the presence of a Russian passport. So, according to preliminary estimates, more than 84% of the surveyed population of the "lPR" seemed to agree to come to the polls," said Lisogor.

In Alchevsk, according to Lisogor, Russians inspect schools and dismiss principals. "The main criterion is the level of propaganda in the classroom, the so-called "conversations about important things". The occupiers see children's lack of awareness of the war and inattention to the state symbols of the Russian Federation. For example, one of the new directors was brought from the territory of Russia," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Makiivka
Telegram
Luhansk
