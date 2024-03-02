russians dismantle mines in the occupied Luhansk region

russian occupants have started dismantling coal mines in Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

Details

In the Luhansk region, the process of dismantling the Chervonyi Partizan and Dovzhanska Kapitalna coal mines at Dovzhansk enterprises is underway.

According to the information, the equipment is being dismantled on the instructions of the new investors, and all the loot is being taken to russia.

According to the decision of the so-called "government of the lPR," they transfer the mines for nothing and without competitive bidding. In other words, they choose who they want to destroy the industry - Artem Lysogor said.

