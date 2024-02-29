$41.340.03
Luhansk region: enemy intensifies aviation influence along the entire frontline - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21086 views

Russian occupants intensified air strikes along the entire front line in the Luhansk region, hitting villages where civilians remain.

Luhansk region: enemy intensifies aviation influence along the entire frontline - OVA

Russian occupants have intensified their air strikes along the entire frontline in Luhansk region and struck at villages where civilians remain. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

The enemy intensified its aviation attacks along the entire frontline. Bombers struck Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka. Mortars and artillery were used to attack Nevske and Bilohorivka. Yesterday, food packages and bread were delivered to the villages where civilians still live,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the area of Bilohorivka, the Russians again tried to succeed, but were stopped by the Defense Forces.

Addendum

The fate of coal mining enterprises, which the occupation authorities of Luhansk region are giving away for nothing and without bidding, is decided exclusively by investors from Russia. In particular, the Russians are going to dismantle the equipment at the Bilorichenskaya mine and the processing plant of the same name. They do not need to develop the longwalls.

It is also reported that in order to become a holder of a coupon for an appointment to a state institution in occupied Rubizhne, you need to queue in the evening. Then there is likely to be a free place. Local collaborators are aware of the problem, but they are not going to increase the number of appointments.

Unfortunately, waiting for hours has negative consequences. Recently, a middle-aged woman died in line at the passport office,

- noted Lysogor.

Recall

The Russian army suffered significant losses - about 60% of its equipment during unsuccessful attempts to storm the Limansko-Kupyansk direction of the Luhansk region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Makiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubizhne
Luhansk
