Occupants in Mariupol found a new way to appropriate apartments

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103052 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111237 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113770 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104683 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138507 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103870 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113508 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117039 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 83170 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118540 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 57294 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61705 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39870 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103062 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135981 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138512 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169516 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159101 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39824 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61654 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123269 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141335 views
Occupants in Mariupol found a new way to appropriate apartments

Occupants in Mariupol found a new way to appropriate apartments

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52910 views

The occupation authorities of Mariupol are trying to take away apartments from local residents by declaring them “ownerless”. Due to the lack of documents and delays in the process of inheritance, Mariupol residents risk losing their homes.

The occupiers are trying to take away apartments from Mariupol residents who remain under occupation.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Due to a significant increase in the dissatisfaction of the city's residents with the lack of compensatory housing, the occupiers began to look for tools to calm them down. They announced that they would give away the so-called “ownerless apartments”. However, they are already planning to assign the apartments not only to those who left the city, but also to the owners who remained

- reports the city council.

In particular, in one of the video messages, Mariupol residents noted that their houses have been undergoing “repair” for 2.5 years. 

Now, because many people cannot confirm their ownership, because their documents have not been restored and the process of inheritance is delayed, the occupiers are trying to take away their apartments.

It is reported that repairs to the houses began in the summer of 2022.

The Russian contractor first kept postponing the completion date and then disappeared altogether. 

We have not seen any repairs. Broken entrances, dangerous balconies, rotten communications, unfinished roofs... Nothing has changed in our houses in 2.5 years. It even got worse. The builders simply disowned us and sank into oblivion

- people say.

 According to residents, the pseudo-administration of the city regularly reports on the “restoration” of housing. However, this is not true. Residents note that the so-called “renovated” houses are often rented out without windows, doors, with broken sewer systems and roofs.

Recall 

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
mariupolMariupol

