Occupants in Mariupol found a new way to appropriate apartments

The occupiers are trying to take away apartments from Mariupol residents who remain under occupation.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Due to a significant increase in the dissatisfaction of the city's residents with the lack of compensatory housing, the occupiers began to look for tools to calm them down. They announced that they would give away the so-called “ownerless apartments”. However, they are already planning to assign the apartments not only to those who left the city, but also to the owners who remained - reports the city council.

In particular, in one of the video messages, Mariupol residents noted that their houses have been undergoing “repair” for 2.5 years.

Now, because many people cannot confirm their ownership, because their documents have not been restored and the process of inheritance is delayed, the occupiers are trying to take away their apartments.

It is reported that repairs to the houses began in the summer of 2022.

The Russian contractor first kept postponing the completion date and then disappeared altogether.

We have not seen any repairs. Broken entrances, dangerous balconies, rotten communications, unfinished roofs... Nothing has changed in our houses in 2.5 years. It even got worse. The builders simply disowned us and sank into oblivion - people say.

According to residents, the pseudo-administration of the city regularly reports on the “restoration” of housing. However, this is not true. Residents note that the so-called “renovated” houses are often rented out without windows, doors, with broken sewer systems and roofs.

Recall

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers.