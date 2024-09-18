Occupants in Kharkiv region suffer from massive gastrointestinal disorders - Kharkiv OTG

Mass gastrointestinal disorders are being recorded among the Russian occupiers in the Hlyboke area of Kharkiv region due to the poor quality of food and water, according to a report of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group on Telegram on September 18, UNN reports.

Details

"In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy is sporadically moving personnel to replenish the current shortage of personnel at the front lines. Due to the poor quality of food and drinking water, massive cases of gastrointestinal disorders among the personnel and an urgent need for medicines are observed at the frontline positions of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Infantry Division, which leads to a decrease in the level of the occupiers' morale," the statement said.

According to the report, "near Liptsy, the enemy is amassing personnel in order to take further actions to restore the lost position, restoring the communication system and elements of fortification equipment of the positions of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps, which were damaged as a result of fire from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and replenished the ammunition of the regiment's mortar crews.

"In the vicinity of Starytsia, the enemy remotely mined the approaches to the positions, and is evacuating casualties from several positions defeated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

It is noted that "in Vovchansk, the enemy brought small groups of personnel of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th army corps and the volunteer reconnaissance and assault brigade ‘A. Nevsky’ to the front lines, and simultaneously delivered medicines.

"It is taking measures to evacuate sanitary losses," the Kharkiv OTG reported.

In general, "the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

