Occupants in Kharkiv region suffer from massive gastrointestinal disorders - Kharkiv OTG

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109162 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113144 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183431 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146036 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140872 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112235 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180059 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104892 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 51366 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 40149 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 68729 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 41204 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 37017 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183431 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195857 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146213 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150158 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141294 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157921 views
Actual
Occupants in Kharkiv region suffer from massive gastrointestinal disorders - Kharkiv OTG

Occupants in Kharkiv region suffer from massive gastrointestinal disorders - Kharkiv OTG

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16191 views

There are massive gastrointestinal disorders among the occupiers in the Kharkiv region due to the poor quality of food and water.

Mass gastrointestinal disorders are being recorded among the Russian occupiers in the Hlyboke area of Kharkiv region due to the poor quality of food and water, according to a report of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group on Telegram on September 18, UNN reports.

Details

"In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy is sporadically moving personnel to replenish the current shortage of personnel at the front lines. Due to the poor quality of food and drinking water, massive cases of gastrointestinal disorders among the personnel and an urgent need for medicines are observed at the frontline positions of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Infantry Division, which leads to a decrease in the level of the occupiers' morale," the statement said.

According to the report, "near Liptsy, the enemy is amassing personnel in order to take further actions to restore the lost position, restoring the communication system and elements of fortification equipment of the positions of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps, which were damaged as a result of fire from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and replenished the ammunition of the regiment's mortar crews.

"In the vicinity of Starytsia, the enemy remotely mined the approaches to the positions, and is evacuating casualties from several positions defeated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

It is noted that "in Vovchansk, the enemy brought small groups of personnel of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th army corps and the volunteer reconnaissance and assault brigade ‘A. Nevsky’ to the front lines, and simultaneously delivered medicines.

"It is taking measures to evacuate sanitary losses," the Kharkiv OTG reported.

In general, "the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 100 hostile attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff on the situation at the front18.09.24, 08:37 • 15822 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising