Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 100 hostile attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff on the situation at the front

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112348 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115487 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149563 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141464 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192762 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112285 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182205 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 100 hostile attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff on the situation at the front

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 100 hostile attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15823 views

Over the last day, 194 combat engagements took place, 100 of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy carried out 72 air strikes and fired 4,800 times, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

There were 194 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Of these, 100 battles took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. This is stated in the Gantab report as of 8:00 a.m. on September 18, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 72 air strikes, including 120 drones. In addition, it made 4,800 attacks, including 154 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroyed one multiple rocket launcher system, three control points and an occupier's ammunition depot.

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

With the support of the enemy's aviation, 13 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Novoosynove, Kruhlyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnykivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torske and Nevske.

Samara region intensifies mobilization for fighting in Kursk region18.09.24, 05:51 • 19739 views

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked ten times near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted 15 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Dachne and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders repelled 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrayinske, Oleksandropol, Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka and Zelenyi Pole. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 49 attacks in the direction of Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Pershyi, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, the enemy actively used attack and bombing aircraft.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to the updated information, the enemy attacked our positions six times near Vuhledar and Novoukrainka.

The situation was restless in the Gulyaypole sector, where the enemy made two unsuccessful offensives near the village of Gulyaypole.

In the Orikhivsk sector, eight combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky without any results for the enemy.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, four enemy attempts to seize our positions were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.

Plus 1130 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses18.09.24, 07:03 • 28487 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising