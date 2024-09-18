Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 100 hostile attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors - General Staff on the situation at the front

There were 194 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Of these, 100 battles took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. This is stated in the Gantab report as of 8:00 a.m. on September 18, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 72 air strikes, including 120 drones. In addition, it made 4,800 attacks, including 154 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroyed one multiple rocket launcher system, three control points and an occupier's ammunition depot.

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

With the support of the enemy's aviation, 13 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Novoosynove, Kruhlyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnykivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torske and Nevske.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked ten times near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted 15 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Dachne and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders repelled 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrayinske, Oleksandropol, Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka and Zelenyi Pole. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 49 attacks in the direction of Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Pershyi, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, the enemy actively used attack and bombing aircraft.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to the updated information, the enemy attacked our positions six times near Vuhledar and Novoukrainka.

The situation was restless in the Gulyaypole sector, where the enemy made two unsuccessful offensives near the village of Gulyaypole.

In the Orikhivsk sector, eight combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky without any results for the enemy.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, four enemy attempts to seize our positions were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.

