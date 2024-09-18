In Russia's Samara region, mobilization activities are intensifying. Mobilized men are being sent en masse to participate in the fighting in the Kursk region. This was reported on Tuesday, September 17, by the Telegram channel ATESH, UNN reports .

Details

Agents of the movement reported that the newly arrived soldiers are being sent to problematic areas of the frontline in Kursk region as part of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade, part of which was redeployed from the Pokrovsk direction.

“Employees of the military registration and enlistment office are working from underground offices in fear of unexpected sabotage. We know all the names of those who are directly involved in sending ordinary Russians to the front,” the statement said.

