Guerrillas discover Russian command post near Mariupol - ATES

Ukrainian guerrillas have discovered an occupation command post near the city of Mariupol, temporarily uncontrolled by the Ukrainian authorities. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that is a map provided by the ATESH movement, referring to the village of Starodubivka of the Manguska settlement community of the Mariupol district of Donetsk region.

Our agents reconnoitered the territory of the hangars in Starodubivka, Donetsk region, and found the location of the command and control vehicle in a wooded area. They received information about the organization of security, patrolling of the territory and the procedure for access to the facility, - the statement said.

It is also reported that the guerrillas managed to record regular visits to this place by expensive cars of officers of the "Center" military group.

Reconnaissance of objects of this scale helps to prevent criminal actions of the command of the Russian Armed Forces, influencing the coordination and control of the occupation forces, - Atesh emphasizes.

To recap

Ukrainian partisans report on the strengthening of the coast guard in the occupied Crimea. Military boats are patrolling around the clock, and mobile radar stations are being installed on ships.