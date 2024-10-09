Occupants hit Slatyne in Kharkiv region with a KAB - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv region using a guided aerial bomb (KAB). Information on casualties and destruction is currently being clarified.
Russian troops struck the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv region using a guided aerial bomb (KAB), the head of the Dergachiv CMA, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The occupants hit the village of Slatyne with a KAB. Information about the victims and destruction is being investigated," Zadorenko wrote.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, the city may be under attack by KGB - mayor09.10.24, 15:33 • 10636 views