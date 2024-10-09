Occupants hit Slatyne in Kharkiv region with a KAB - CMA

Russian troops struck the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv region using a guided aerial bomb (KAB), the head of the Dergachiv CMA, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"The occupants hit the village of Slatyne with a KAB. Information about the victims and destruction is being investigated," Zadorenko wrote.

