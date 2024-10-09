An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, the city may be under attack by KGB - mayor

An explosion has occurred in Kharkiv, the city may be under attack by the KAB. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

An explosion was heard in the city! Kharkiv may be under attack from the KABs. Repeated launches are possible. Be careful! - Terekhov said.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.

"There is a threat of using aviation weapons!" - the Air Force reported.