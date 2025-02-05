Occupants hit Odesa region with a rocket, one victim

The enemy attacked Odesa region with a rocket. As a result of the attack, one man was killed and another was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

A man was killed in Odesa district as a result of a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building, and another man is in serious condition in hospital. Both happened to be passing by the house - Kiper said.

According to him, emergency services are working at the site.

