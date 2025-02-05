Occupants hit Odesa region with a rocket, one victim
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked Odesa region with a rocket. As a result of the attack, one man was killed and another was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
According to him, emergency services are working at the site.
