Occupants force Luhansk schoolchildren to make trench candles for Russian army - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied Luhansk region, the Luhansk Character program is being implemented, forcing children to make trench candles for Russian troops. The occupiers plan to raise a loyal generation for further mobilization.
In the territory of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, schoolchildren are forced to make trench candles for Russian troops. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
The Resistance noted that all schools in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region have been actively implementing the Kremlin's concept of organizing “educational” work for children “Luhansk character” since the beginning of the school year.
Each class has formed so-called “first” squads that carry out propaganda activities with a clear regularity. This week, children made trench candles for terrorists of the Russian army
“Erasing identity is equal to genocide": Zelensky on re-education of abducted children by Russia29.10.24, 13:23 • 14582 views
They explained that the occupiers have big plans for Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. First of all, Russia wants to raise a loyal generation.
Moscow also sees these children - as mobilization potential, which will be involved in Russia's wars of aggression.
Recall
According to official Ukrainian data, Russia has already abducted more than 20,000 children from the occupied territories. However, according to Moscow, it is more than 700 thousand underage Ukrainians.