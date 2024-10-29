“Erasing identity is equal to genocide": Zelensky on re-education of abducted children by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's President said that Russia has abducted tens of thousands of Ukrainian children and is trying to erase their identity. According to Moscow, the number of children taken away reaches 700,000.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russia is erasing the identity of abducted Ukrainian children, which is tantamount to genocide.
He said this at the 76th session of the Northern Council, reports UNN.
The Ukrainian team is dealing with the issue of returning abducted Ukrainian children by Russia - this is one of the most painful aspects of this war. We are talking about tens of thousands of children who were stolen from the TOT. We know where some of them are, what condition they are in, we know that they are taught to forget Ukraine
According to him, the abducted children include orphans, those taken from their parents, infants and teenagers.
“Attempts to erase identity is a practice that is tantamount to genocide. Russia has been doing this from the beginning,” the president added.
According to Ukraine's official data,Russia has already abducted more than 20,000 children from the occupied territories. However, according to Moscow, it is more than 700 thousand underage Ukrainians.