Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55950 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101897 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128403 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103473 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113275 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161634 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105454 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101764 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83164 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110603 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121821 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128403 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161634 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151825 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183982 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104997 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110603 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138107 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139868 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167677 views
Occupants complete forced passportization: what threatens Ukrainians without Russian passports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102179 views

The terrorist country has announced that it has completed issuing passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Refusal to receive a Russian document threatens with deportation or other repressive measures.

The invaders announced the completion of the process of forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the terrorist country released the relevant information, emphasizing that a significant number of Russian passports were issued to residents of the occupied regions of eastern and southern Ukraine in 2024. However, the report did not mention Crimea, indicating its exceptional status in this process.

Passportization is actually one of the tools of control and pressure on the local population. According to Russian law, persons who have not received a passport of the aggressor country are automatically recognized as "foreigners". This creates legal grounds for deportation or other coercive measures. According to the established rules, the stay of such persons on the territory of the Russian Federation without the appropriate status is limited to 90 days, after which they may be forcibly removed to the interior of the aggressor country or subjected to other repressive measures.

Thus, passportization in the temporarily occupied territories is not only a way of assimilation, but also a mechanism of population accounting and control. The occupation administration gets access to the personal data of residents, which can be used for further mobilization. The choice for Ukrainians who remain under occupation is actually narrowed down to two scenarios: to receive an enemy passport and be sent to war or to become an "illegal" with the threat of deportation.

Lubinets: Forced passportization of Ukrainian children by Russians in the occupied territories is reaching threatening proportions15.07.24, 17:03 • 21527 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

