The invaders announced the completion of the process of forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the terrorist country released the relevant information, emphasizing that a significant number of Russian passports were issued to residents of the occupied regions of eastern and southern Ukraine in 2024. However, the report did not mention Crimea, indicating its exceptional status in this process.

Passportization is actually one of the tools of control and pressure on the local population. According to Russian law, persons who have not received a passport of the aggressor country are automatically recognized as "foreigners". This creates legal grounds for deportation or other coercive measures. According to the established rules, the stay of such persons on the territory of the Russian Federation without the appropriate status is limited to 90 days, after which they may be forcibly removed to the interior of the aggressor country or subjected to other repressive measures.

Thus, passportization in the temporarily occupied territories is not only a way of assimilation, but also a mechanism of population accounting and control. The occupation administration gets access to the personal data of residents, which can be used for further mobilization. The choice for Ukrainians who remain under occupation is actually narrowed down to two scenarios: to receive an enemy passport and be sent to war or to become an "illegal" with the threat of deportation.

