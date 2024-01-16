ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Occupants changed the vector of assault in Luhansk region: 19 attacks repelled

Occupants changed the vector of assault in Luhansk region: 19 attacks repelled

Russian troops have moved their assault operations from the direction of Makiivka to the direction of Serebryansky forest and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration said.

Russian troops in the Luhansk region have changed the direction of their assault operations, redirecting them from Makiivka to Serebryansky forest and Bilohorivka, said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, UNN reports.

The occupants changed the vector of their assault operations, shifting it from Makiivka to Serebryansky forest and Bilohorivka. In these centers, 19 Russian attacks were repelled yesterday. Most of the enemy's attacks were supported by aviation

- Lysogor informed on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy tried to force our defenders out of the forest, but the Russians failed - about 90 wounded and killed invaders, three destroyed tanks and a number of other vehicles.

In addition, according to Lysohor, Novolyubivka was hit from the sky. Nevske came under heavy mortar and artillery fire. There are still people in both settlements.

Regarding the situation in the occupied territories of the region, according to the head of the RMA, the so-called "lPR election commission" allowed voting with a Ukrainian ID card in the Russian presidential election, while the children's hospital in Lutuhyne requires Russian-type documents.

During the morning shelling of Ukraine on January 8, the Russian military "accidentally" dropped a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk region.   

