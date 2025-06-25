Occupants carried out 72 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the situation in the directions

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction - the occupiers have already made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four out of five enemy attacks today in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and a battle is currently ongoing. The enemy also launched two air strikes, dropping four CABs, and carried out 81 shellings, including five from rocket salvo systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemies attacked the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk and Lyptsi three times, and our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided aviation missiles and CABs on Vodyane, Granove, Okhrimivka and Hryhorivka

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka, one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. The Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times today in the area of Toretsk, Nelipivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalinove, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Poltavka, Myrne, Kopteve, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled twenty-six attacks, and five combat clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor made one attempt to attack in the direction of Novoandriivka. The settlement of Kamyanske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

The situation on other front lines has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

