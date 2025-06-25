Occupants carried out 72 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the situation in the directions

$41.790.08
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 662 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 8866 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20915 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34205 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52902 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71740 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103323 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100551 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114608 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121252 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11692 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61841 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117514 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159321 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162499 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42524 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 50063 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62694 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136524 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213088 views
Occupants carried out 72 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the situation in the directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers tried to break through 31 times, fighting continues.

Occupants carried out 72 combat clashes at the front: the General Staff spoke about the situation in the directions

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction - the occupiers have already made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four out of five enemy attacks today in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and a battle is currently ongoing. The enemy also launched two air strikes, dropping four CABs, and carried out 81 shellings, including five from rocket salvo systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemies attacked the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk and Lyptsi three times, and our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided aviation missiles and CABs on Vodyane, Granove, Okhrimivka and Hryhorivka

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka, one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. The Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times today in the area of Toretsk, Nelipivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalinove, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Poltavka, Myrne, Kopteve, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled twenty-six attacks, and five combat clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor made one attempt to attack in the direction of Novoandriivka. The settlement of Kamyanske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

The situation on other front lines has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses per day: almost a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems destroyed25.06.25, 07:36 • 2688 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Tesla
