Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupying forces conducted 424 attacks on 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, 213 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked rural settlements: Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

Additionally, 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. It was also recorded that 203 artillery attacks were made on the territory of the settlements: Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Novoprokopivka.

Despite the intensity of the attacks, it was noted that civilians were not injured. However, there were 4 reports of the destruction of residential buildings.

