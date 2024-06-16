Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times in 24 hours

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13985 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 136057 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135979 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149960 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205641 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242880 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150237 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370559 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182996 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149916 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli
April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film
07:29 AM • 29039 views

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries
08:18 AM • 48375 views

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 135914 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 117092 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135879 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129814 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149867 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
10:29 AM • 10605 views

10:29 AM • 10605 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
10:08 AM • 11952 views

10:08 AM • 11952 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
09:23 AM • 16136 views

09:23 AM • 16136 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon
09:06 AM • 17413 views

09:06 AM • 17413 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film
07:29 AM • 29186 views

07:29 AM • 29186 views
Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times in 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49108 views

Over the past day, the occupation forces fired 424 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including 213 times from unmanned aerial vehicles, 8 times from multiple rocket launchers, and 203 times from artillery, destroying residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupying forces conducted 424 attacks on 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, 213 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked rural settlements: Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

Additionally, 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. It was also recorded that 203 artillery attacks were made on the territory of the settlements: Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Novoprokopivka.

Despite the intensity of the attacks, it was noted that civilians were not injured. However, there were 4 reports of the destruction of residential buildings.

Russian troops start massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements shelled15.06.24, 07:15 • 111388 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Poland
