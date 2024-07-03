$41.340.03
Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia 386 times, one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25736 views

One man is wounded - Russian occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia region 386 times, hitting 8 settlements.

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia 386 times, one wounded

One man was wounded as a result of Russian attacks in the Pohlopil district. During the day, the occupiers fired 386 times at Zaporizhzhia region. Eight settlements were under enemy fire, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy launched an air strike on Malynivka.

  • 195 UAVs of various modifications were sent to Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
  • 10 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.
  • 180 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

There were 14 reports of housing destruction.

IAEA reports damage to radiation monitoring station near Zaporizhzhya NPP28.06.24, 09:59 • 21293 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
