Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia 386 times, one wounded

One man was wounded as a result of Russian attacks in the Pohlopil district. During the day, the occupiers fired 386 times at Zaporizhzhia region. Eight settlements were under enemy fire, UNN reports .

The enemy launched an air strike on Malynivka.

195 UAVs of various modifications were sent to Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

10 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

180 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

There were 14 reports of housing destruction.

