What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Occupants attack Mykolaiv region twice in 24 hours with artillery

Occupants attack Mykolaiv region twice in 24 hours with artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29758 views

On January 26, Russian troops shelled the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region twice with artillery, but no one was injured.

Yesterday, on January 26, Russian occupation forces fired twice at Mykolaiv region with artillery. This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details

Yesterday, on January 26, at 11:49 and 13:47, the enemy fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties

- Kim summarized

Addendum

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked with four Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs. All four were destroyed in the Kirovohrad region. 

Recall

In the morning, the Russian occupiers struck at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with an Iskander ballistic missile

Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop27.01.24, 08:30 • 32211 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

