Occupants attack Mykolaiv region twice in 24 hours with artillery

Yesterday, on January 26, Russian occupation forces fired twice at Mykolaiv region with artillery. This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details

Yesterday, on January 26, at 11:49 and 13:47, the enemy fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties - Kim summarized

Addendum

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked with four Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs. All four were destroyed in the Kirovohrad region.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian occupiers struck at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with an Iskander ballistic missile .

Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop