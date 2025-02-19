Occupants are trying to break through the river to Vovchansk: what is the situation in Kharkiv region

The Russian army continues its assaults in the area of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, attacking with small infantry groups supported by drones. The occupiers are trying to force the Vovcha River, but Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions and preventing the enemy from advancing. An officer of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostya Gordienko with the call sign "Historian" told about this during the telethon, UNN reports.

In the area of responsibility of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, the Russian occupation army continues to try to achieve tactical success in the city of Vovchansk and its surroundings. Unfortunately, today the city of Vovchansk is practically destroyed along the line of the Vovcha River, but despite this, our defense forces, in particular the 57th Brigade, are holding firmly... - The soldier said.

He added that the weather conditions have made some adjustments to the activity of enemy attacks, but they continue. The attacks are usually carried out by small infantry groups with the use of a large number of drones with drops.

The enemy's use of fiber-optic drones has also become more frequent. However, despite this, Ukraine's defense forces are holding the city of Vovchansk firmly. Most of the city is under our control - told Historian.

According to him, it is extremely difficult for the soldiers on the front line.

The enemy is trying to achieve tactical success by crossing the Vovcha River in the city of Vovchansk, but as of today, our defense line is holding on the other side of the river. Accordingly, the defense forces, in particular the infantry of the 57th Brigade, are holding these positions on the line of contact, so the enemy cannot reach the Vovcha River - He summarized.

