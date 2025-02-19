Occupants are trying to break through the river to Vovchansk: what is the situation in Kharkiv region

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37135 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66602 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100611 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112837 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152091 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64554 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108768 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78634 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 43747 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71253 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152091 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142857 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175255 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71253 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133825 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135700 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164029 views
Occupants are trying to break through the river to Vovchansk: what is the situation in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21954 views

Russian troops continue to storm Vovchansk with small infantry groups supported by drones. Ukrainian defenders are holding the city's defenses and preventing the enemy from crossing the Vovcha River.

The Russian army continues its assaults in the area of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, attacking with small infantry groups supported by drones. The occupiers are trying to force the Vovcha River, but Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions and preventing the enemy from advancing. An officer of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostya Gordienko with the call sign "Historian" told about this during the telethon, UNN reports.

In the area of responsibility of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, the Russian occupation army continues to try to achieve tactical success in the city of Vovchansk and its surroundings. Unfortunately, today the city of Vovchansk is practically destroyed along the line of the Vovcha River, but despite this, our defense forces, in particular the 57th Brigade, are holding firmly... 

- The soldier said.

He added that the weather conditions have made some adjustments to the activity of enemy attacks, but they continue. The attacks are usually carried out by small infantry groups with the use of a large number of drones with drops.

The enemy's use of fiber-optic drones has also become more frequent. However, despite this, Ukraine's defense forces are holding the city of Vovchansk firmly. Most of the city is under our control 

- told Historian.

According to him, it is extremely difficult for the soldiers on the front line.

The enemy is trying to achieve tactical success by crossing the Vovcha River in the city of Vovchansk, but as of today, our defense line is holding on the other side of the river. Accordingly, the defense forces, in particular the infantry of the 57th Brigade, are holding these positions on the line of contact, so the enemy cannot reach the Vovcha River 

- He summarized.

Recall

In Kharkiv region , two FSB informants were detained who  tried to reconnoiter the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the region on the order of the enemy. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
kharkivKharkiv

