Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Former US President Barack Obama has for the first time commented on the racist video published by Donald Trump, in which Obama and his wife Michelle were depicted as monkeys. He complained about the lack of "shame" and "decency" in politics, predicting harm to Republicans in the elections.

Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys

Former US President Barack Obama has for the first time commented on the racist video published by current President Donald Trump. In this video, Obama and his wife Michelle were depicted as monkeys, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

In an interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama complained about the lack of "shame" and "decency" in politics. In his opinion, most US citizens perceive such behavior as "deeply disturbing."

"There's a certain clown show that's taking place on social media and on television. It seems as if people no longer have any shame about what used to be considered having decency, a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? That's lost," Obama said, without naming Trump.

The Democrat predicted that such behavior by Trump would harm Republicans in the November midterm congressional elections: "Ultimately, the answer will come from the American people."

Recall

The offensive video was published on February 5 on Trump's Truth Social account. It referred to alleged evidence of manipulation in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. At the end of the video, the laughing heads of Michelle and Barack Obama briefly appear on the bodies of monkeys: the first African American president in US history and his wife dance against a jungle backdrop.

Trump posted a video of the Obamas as primates and deleted it after criticism

This video caused a wave of outrage even among the US president's fellow party members. The White House removed the video and stated that an administration employee "mistakenly published" the material. Trump claimed that he "only watched the first part and not the entire video." He refused to apologize and said: "I made no mistake."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Social network
Truth Social
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States