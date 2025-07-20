$41.870.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Nurse about Hungarian in Zakarpattia: his heart stopped, there were no signs of beating - Euronews

Kyiv • UNN

 660 views

Zoltan Rajo, a nurse from Zakarpattia, denied information about the violent death of 46-year-old ethnic Hungarian Jozsef Sebestyen. According to him, the man died from a blood clot that entered a coronary artery, and no signs of beating were found on the body.

Nurse about Hungarian in Zakarpattia: his heart stopped, there were no signs of beating - Euronews

New details in the case of the alleged violent death of a Hungarian "due to the actions of the TCC in Zakarpattia". The Euronews film crew managed to interview a paramedic, also from Zakarpattia, who openly confirmed a number of claims, reports UNN.

Details

In early July, a 46-year-old ethnic Hungarian from Zakarpattia, who had dual citizenship, died. Hungarian pro-government media claimed that József Sebestyén was allegedly beaten to death by employees of the Ukrainian TCC.

The Euronews film crew managed to interview Zoltán Rajo, also from Zakarpattia, who works as a paramedic. He openly admitted:

Sebestyén was not beaten to death

- noted the ethnic Hungarian.

Rajo saw Sebestyén on the street when he was rumored to be in a coma in Budapest, and met him in the hospital. More precisely, in a psychiatric hospital, where he was transferred after he showed an alarming disorder and started talking.

According to Rajo, he was working in ward four when Sebestyén died in ward two.

Rajo asked his colleagues what happened to the man. They told him that without any serious signs, his heart stopped, and he fell dead in the bathroom.

As Euronews writes, Rajo knew his colleague, the coroner, as a reliable person.

His colleague determined that a blood clot had formed in Sebestyén's leg, which entered the coronary artery and caused his death.

- the publication reports.

Rajo's colleagues confirmed that they met Sebestyén in two different wards and did not see any signs of beatings, although his body was examined several times.

Bruises and contusions are usually recorded

- an experienced paramedic told Euronews

Recall

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Levente Magyar stated that Ukrainian TCC employees forcibly detained a Hungarian and took him to the military enlistment office, where he was allegedly beaten with an iron rod. He later died, allegedly from the injuries sustained.

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an information message regarding the circumstances of military service and the death of serviceman Sebesten Yosyp Yosypovych.

Hungary initiated the inclusion of three Ukrainian military commanders in the EU sanctions list.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyNews of the World
European Union
Hungary
Budapest
Tesla
