Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 120 - RMA

"The number of wounded as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhya has increased to 120 people. The medics are providing all necessary assistance," said Fedorov.

Today is a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region