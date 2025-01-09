Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 120 - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people wounded in an enemy strike has risen to 120. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims, and a day of mourning has been declared in the region.
As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya, the number of wounded has increased to 120 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"The number of wounded as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhya has increased to 120 people. The medics are providing all necessary assistance," said Fedorov.
