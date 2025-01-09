Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 120 - RMA

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 24820 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141386 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124084 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132176 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110087 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161457 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104368 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113912 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 80974 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124881 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 77061 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 91612 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 141386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124881 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126357 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133302 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150627 views
Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 120 - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29566 views

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people wounded in an enemy strike has risen to 120. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims, and a day of mourning has been declared in the region.

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya, the number of wounded has increased to 120 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"The number of wounded as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhya has increased to 120 people. The medics are providing all necessary assistance," said Fedorov.

Today is a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region09.01.25, 09:32 • 24221 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising