Today is a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region

A day of mourning has been declared today in Zaporizhzhia region for the 13 people killed in the January 8 attack by Russian troops, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, Zaporizhzhia region has declared a day of mourning for the victims of the hostile attack on the city that took place yesterday. Russians killed 13 people by targeting a busy area of the city in the middle of the day. I express my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. It's hard to find words. We will not forgive!" - wrote Fedorov.

Addendum

On January 8, the army of the aggressor country launched an air attack on the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. As of the morning, there are 113 wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8. 13 people were killed.