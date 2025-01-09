Today is a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Today is a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

A day of mourning is declared in Zaporizhzhia region for the 13 people killed in the Russian attack. The air strike also injured 113 people.

A day of mourning has been declared today in Zaporizhzhia region for the 13 people killed in the January 8 attack by Russian troops, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, Zaporizhzhia region has declared a day of mourning for the victims of the hostile attack on the city that took place yesterday. Russians killed 13 people by targeting a busy area of the city in the middle of the day. I express my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. It's hard to find words. We will not forgive!" - wrote Fedorov.

Addendum

On January 8, the army of the aggressor country launched an air attack on the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. As of the morning, there are 113 wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8. 13 people were killed.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
telegramTelegram
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

